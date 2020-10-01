LSCP asks Governor to look at increasing restaurant capacity in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is working to help restaurants expand their capacity as they prepare for the winter months. Here in Upper Michigan restaurants are operating at half capacity in addition to outdoor seating due to the pandemic.

But as the weather chills, that outdoor seating becomes impractical. The LSCP, working with the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance has reached out to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to see if capacity can be expanded even as covid cases in the U.P. rise.

“Human life is extremely valuable and a priority our business lives are important too and is there a parallel path that we can take to assist them, if not, what programs or other opportunities or grants or loans will be considered or could we get on the table,” said Amy Clickner, CEO of the LSCP.

The letter was sent to the governor three days ago. Clickner says she has been in touch with the Governor’s Staff but has not yet heard back on the issue.

