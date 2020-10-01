Advertisement

Iron Mountain DDA taking donations for downtown flower displays

In order to keep the plants healthy and looking good, the DDA needs the community’s help.
One display of Iron Mountain DDA flowers
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority continues to take donations for their downtown flowers.

Many dedicated volunteers' plant and water these flowers every year. There is also a downtown greenhouse, which had to be rebuilt last year due to harsh winters. This allows the plants to stay warm. In order to keep the plants healthy and looking good, the DDA needs the community’s help.

“There’s a lot of expenses that goes into it. We pay for it through DDA funds, sponsors from DDA businesses and also just donations, which we’re always looking for especially right now, towards next year’s flowers. Hopefully with enough donations we can expand the flowers and do more than we already do,” said the Iron Mountain DDA program director, Amber Pipp.

Donations can be dropped off at the Iron Mountain DDA at 501 S. Stephenson Avenue.

