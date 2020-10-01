Advertisement

High school sporting events allowed more spectators inside, outside beginning Friday, Oct. 9

There is no change to the face covering requirements.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has released updated guidance for more spectators at high school sporting events.

This new order, which becomes effective on Friday, Oct. 9, allows for increased gathering numbers for indoor and outdoor events in all regions of the state.

  • The effective date of this new guidance under EO 183 is Friday, October 9.
  • Social distancing MUST be followed at all times for everyone except athletes involved in active participation during the contest.
  • There is no change to the face covering requirements under EO 153 (for all non-athletes) and EO 180 (for all athletes).
  • If an indoor event is in a fixed indoor seating venue (gymnasium or pool), 20% of seating capacity is allowed for up to 500 spectators (25% in Regions 6 and 8). If your gymnasium seats 2,500 or more, you would be able to sell 500 spectator tickets. If your gymnasium seats less than 2,500, take 20% (or 25% in Regions 6 and 8) of your maximum capacity to determine the number of allowed spectators.
  • If an outdoor event is in a fixed outdoor seating venue (football or soccer stadium), 30% of seating capacity is allowed for up to 1,000 spectators. If your stadium seats 3,333 or more, you would be able to sell 1,000 spectator tickets. If your stadium seats less than 3,333, take 30% of your maximum seating capacity to determine the number of allowed spectators.
  • If an outdoor event is NOT in a fixed outdoor seating venue (cross country, golf, soccer field with no permanent/fixed seating), a site must maintain no more than 30 spectators per 1,000 square feet of the facility, up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators.
    • We realize this will be challenging to enforce in cross country and golf in particular given the massive expanse of many cross country and golf courses. In these cases, use every opportunity possible to announce and remind all involved to keep social distancing at all times.
  • When spectator tickets are sold in advance, the availability of those tickets must be divided on a 50-50 basis between the home and visiting school.
    • If remaining tickets are sold at the gate, they may be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
    • If tickets are not sold in advance, spectators are admitted on a first-come first-serve basis.
    • All persons admitted with a school, league or conference pass for regular season contests must be included in the spectator limits.
  • This new order eliminates the need for the MHSAA definition of “participant” as attendance is no longer connected to the number of participants.
    • Local schools can now determine participant groups to be included with regular season contests such as players, cheerleaders, dance teams, pompon squads and bands. For regular season events, schools may have more restrictive local policies.

For regular season events, schools may have more restrictive local policies.

MHSAA Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Wednesday 9 30 20

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
New football rivalry debuts Friday when Superior Central visits Munising

National

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test result Wednesday among the Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Tuesday 9 29 20

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Escanaba protests over not having football season. Gladstone tops Westwood in volleyball.

Latest News

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports

Covid concerns rise with the Packers

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Green Bay Packers are emphasizing safety this week with COVID-19 rising in the area.

Sports

Former Tech hockey player, Lucchini, signs one-year contract with Montreal Canadiens

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
The deal will see Jake Lucchini earn $700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL.

National

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Monday 9-28-20

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

Sports

Marquette volleyball sweeps Gladstone for crucial GNC win

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
After running away in the first set, 25-15, the Redettes didn’t look back, winning 25-15 in the second set, and 26-24 in the third for a three set sweep.