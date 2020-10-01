Advertisement

Governor Whitmer extends executive order protecting residents and staff in long-term facilities

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday signed Executive Order 2020-191, maintaining protections for Michigan’s most vulnerable populations living in congregate settings and staff. The order takes into consideration recommendations from the governor’s Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force, which released its report August 31.

“From day one, I have taken action to protect both seniors and staff in long-term care facilities from COVID-19. We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable citizens,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why we have been working around the clock to protect our seniors and aggressively following CDC guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. I signed an order months ago requiring testing for all residents and staff and new residents, and my administration has helped get nursing homes thousands of tests. Federal leadership on this issue has been absent, which is why I created a nursing home task force to ensure Michigan at least has coordinated and steady leadership on this critical issue. We still need the president to do the right thing and develop a national strategy to protect our families, frontline workers, and our most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-191 maintains the strong infection control protocols in nursing homes the governor put in place at the outset of this crisis, and protects residents from eviction and employees from retaliatory action for staying home when exhibiting symptoms.

Following recommendations from the Nursing Home Task Force, the order, along with a DHHS policy bulletin released today, establishes Care and Recovery Centers to help patients requiring a skilled nursing level of care rehabilitate from COVID-19. Care and Recovery Centers will be care units dedicated exclusively to caring for and isolating COVID-19-affected residents.

Executive Order 2020-191 also requires enhanced transparency and communications from nursing homes, expanding notification requirements for positive cases to include legal guardians, health proxies, prospective staff and residents.

In order to improve resident well-being, the order lifts the previous prohibition on communal dining and instead requires both communal dining and group activities to be conducted consistent with CMS and DHHS guidance.

###

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Regional History Center calls for local archaeologists

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The MRHC is hosting an archaeology bingo scavenger hunt through October

News

NMU students gather to remember Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU students gathered to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Wednesday night

Political News

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

News

Join ‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ to help provide new winter clothes to the needy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
In times of Covid safety, their annual mission will require a growing supply of only new clothing items to be able to give out.

Latest News

News

Ishpeming ballpark closed after ongoing vandalism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Ishpeming Township ballpark next to the Ishpeming Township Hall is closed due to vandalism and property damage.

News

Marquette County is looking for backup poll workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Election day is just over a month away and preparing for in-person voting means finding poll workers, and this year, Marquette County is not struggling to find volunteers.

State

Citizen water monitoring program extended with five-year contract

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE secured funding through the Renew Michigan Fund to continue this valuable program.

News

Baraga County communities thank electric line crews for work after Friday night storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Sept. 25, all 1,134 homes in L’Anse lost power, along with 50 more in Baraga.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up nearly 150 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than one-third of those cases were reported in just Delta County.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.