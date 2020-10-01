Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs more budget bills, other bills into law

Bills signed included those relating to property tax, public health, medical marijuana and the Michigan Trust Fund.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed additional bills into law following the signing of the 2021 fiscal year budget Wednesday.

The bills include House Bills 6116, 6117, and 6120-6122, which were part of this year’s negotiated budget balancing solution, as well as additional bills outlined below.

House Bill 4831 amends the Management and Budget Act to require procurement contracts receive written approval from the Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB) before exercising an option under the existing contract. The written approval must include a determination that exercising the option is in the best interest of the state. The bill was sponsored by Representative Sarah Lightner (R-Springport).

House Bill 5053 requires DTMB to develop policies and procedures required to enforce performance-related liquidated damages or performance target incentives for procurement contracts. All procurement contracts with a department, state agency, or agency with delegated DTMB procurement authority will be required to contain a performance-based liquidated damages or incentives clause, unless DTMB authorizes an exception in writing. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township).

House Bill 6116 amends the General Property Tax Act to require, for the fiscal year 2019-2020 only, the transfer and deposit of $9,150,000 from the Land Reutilization Fund to the state general fund. The bill was sponsored by Representative Sarah Lightner (R-Springport).

House Bill 6117 amends the Public Health Code to transfer and deposit monies from the Health Professions Regulatory Fund and the Certificate of Need Program Fund to the state general fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Township).

House Bill 6120 amends the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act to transfer and deposit $17 million from the Marihuana Regulatory Fund to the state general fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The bill was sponsored by Representative Cynthia Johnson (D-Detroit).

House Bill 6121 amends the Michigan Trust Fund Act to transfer and deposit $54 Million from the 21st Century Jobs Trust Fund to the state general fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year only. The bill was sponsored by Representative Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn).

House Bill 6122 amends the Revised Judicature Act to transfer and deposit $2.5 million of restricted Juror Compensation Reimbursement Fund money to the state general fund. The bill was sponsored by Representative Lori Stone (D-Warren).

Senate Bill 384 and 385 are tie-barred and make certain ticket resales legal. The bill decriminalizes reselling a ticket for more than face value, allowing consumers to recoup costs and fees if they resell a ticket to an event they no longer want to or are able to attend. The bills protect consumers by requiring the seller to have actual possession or control of the ticket before offering it for sale. The package also prohibits the practice of using, selling, purchasing, or possessing “ticketing bot” software that buys up large amounts of event tickets, circumventing a seller’s purchase limits. Senate Bill 384 was sponsored by Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) and Senate Bill 385 was sponsored by Senator Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte).

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Stay safe during Fire Prevention Month in October

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Most of Michigan’s fire deaths happen overnight, with 50 percent of fire deaths resulting from fires that started in the living room.

News

Women of Steel host Strike for Hunger

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
All donations will go to The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul.

News

Iron Mountain DDA taking donations for downtown flower displays

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
In order to keep the plants healthy and looking good, the DDA needs the community’s help.

National

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

MTU president evaluates first 5 weeks of semester amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
MTU president evaluates first 5 weeks of semester amid coronavirus

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing available in Houghton Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Testing will take place on Oct. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Gates Tennis Center.

News

Sea lamprey control measures planned for the Rapid River in Delta County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The application of lampricides will begin Friday, Oct. 2, and will be completed in about a week.

News

Marquette’s Lakeview Arena to open for scheduled, on-ice activities Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The building and the Parks and Recreation office will remain closed to the public except for scheduled ice times.

News

Marquette city clerk: Absentee ballots available, multiple return options exist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
An application for a ballot can be submitted online or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.

News

Astral Owl Grand-Opening today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Kat Girard on the grand opening of her business Astral Owl, Marquette's newest psychic shop.