Free COVID-19 testing available in Houghton Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Free coronavirus testing will be happening on Saturday in Houghton.

Testing will take place on Oct. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Gates Tennis Center, located at 600 MacInnes Drive in Houghton.

The testing is available at no cost. No insurance or doctor’s order is needed, but a valid photo ID is required. Pre-registration isn’t required for this testing.

Visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to learn more about coronavirus testing throughout the state.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. To see current COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.