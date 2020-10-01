First snowflakes on the way
Cool Canadian air moves in
A cold front is exiting the U.P. and behind it, cool air will slowly move in. Today lake effect rain showers increase and become widespread. It will be breezy with northerly winds gusting around 25 mph along Lake Superior. Then, this evening as cooler air settles in a transition to a mix and light snow happens in the high terrain areas, especially in Marquette county and west. Tomorrow starts off with a light dusting and transitions back to rain showers during the day.
Today: Cloudy, rainy, and breezy
- Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers early on in the highlands. Then, rain showers and cool
- Highs: Low 40s, mid-40s elsewhere
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool
- Highs: Mainly 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few early morning showers
- Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
- Highs: Low to mid-50s
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers
- Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°
Wednesday: Cloudy, mild with scattered showers
- Highs: Mainly 50s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.