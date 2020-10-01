First snowflakes on the way

A cold front is exiting the U.P. and behind it, cool air will slowly move in. Today lake effect rain showers increase and become widespread. It will be breezy with northerly winds gusting around 25 mph along Lake Superior. Then, this evening as cooler air settles in a transition to a mix and light snow happens in the high terrain areas, especially in Marquette county and west. Tomorrow starts off with a light dusting and transitions back to rain showers during the day.

Today: Cloudy, rainy, and breezy

Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers early on in the highlands. Then, rain showers and cool

Highs: Low 40s, mid-40s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool

Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few early morning showers

Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

Highs: Low to mid-50s

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°

Wednesday: Cloudy, mild with scattered showers

Highs: Mainly 50s

