Embrace Salon and Spa in Marquette is offering discounts for donating hair

For the entire month of October, Embrace Salon and Spa in Marquette is helping children and young adults who are facing medical-related hair loss.
The first hair donation at Embrace Salon and Spa this month
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the entire month of October, Embrace Salon and Spa in Marquette is helping children and young adults who are facing medical-related hair loss.

Embrace Salon and Spa is cutting and donating hair to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit organization which supplies free hair replacement to children and teens.

Nicole Bullock, owner of Embrace Salon and Spa, is hoping the salon can surpass last year’s donation numbers.

“So, we are donating all of our hair to the Children With Hair Loss program. So, it’s 8 inches minimum and it can be color treated, which is great. We did it last year and we donated over 20 ponytails. So, we’re hoping to do that and more this year.”

Bullock says for each inch donated, the salon will take a dollar off your hair cut. If you’re interested in donating, you can schedule an appointment on their website.

