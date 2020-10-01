Advertisement

Construction of new Beacon House continues

Home for patients receiving specialty medical care and their families will be located next to UP Health System Marquette.
The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility.
The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility.
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been over a month since ground was broken to build a new Beacon House next to UP Health System Marquette.

The new nonprofit home for U.P. patients receiving specialty medical care and their families will be located on the corner of Spring Street and Seventh Street.

Construction was slated to begin back in the Spring, but was pushed to August due to COVID-19. The CEO of the Hospitality House of the Upper Peninsula, Mary Tavernini Dowling, has been impressed with how much progress has been made on the project.

“I’ve cried a few times as I have gone by," she said, "when I have seen just how much progress has happened, knowing we have been trying. We’ve been working on this for so long and so hard. To see it all starting to come to life is absolutely amazing.”

Dowling says the work is expected to be complete by next winter, with the grand opening scheduled by next Christmas.

