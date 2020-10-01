Cold Early October Weather Continues into the Weekend

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers with some snow early in the higher elevations of the north-central and northwestern U.P.

Highs: mainly 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: 40s to around 50 southern sections

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Highs: 50s

The next front will produce some scattered showers Tuesday with a chance of a steadier rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will average close to normal for early October.

