Cold Early October Weather Continues into the Weekend
Look for a Breezy Warm Up the First of Next Week
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers with some snow early in the higher elevations of the north-central and northwestern U.P.
Highs: mainly 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mainly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: 40s to around 50 southern sections
Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Highs: 50s
The next front will produce some scattered showers Tuesday with a chance of a steadier rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will average close to normal for early October.
