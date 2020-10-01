Astral Owl Grand-Opening today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In uncertain times like the ones we find ourselves in now, it can be helpful to some to have a bit of guidance — and that’s exactly one of the many services that Marquette’s newest psychic shop, Astral Owl, has to offer.

Kat Girard, the owner of Astral Owl, has been practicing fortune telling, tarot card reading, and other metaphysics for almost thirty years. Regarding the start of her interest, Gerard says, “I got interested in fortune telling and obsessed with Gypsies after seeing one in a movie. I asked my parents if I could have a set of tarot cards and fell in love.” Girard has been fortunate to survive a number of near-death experiences, which she says have actually helped her improve her reading ability.

Astral Owl’s Grand opening is available to anyone, from the novice and the curious to the metaphysically-versed. There will be a raffle for aromatic candles and free psychic readings for anyone interested.

So, if you’re looking for a bit of guidance in the troubled waters of 2020, or a bit of camaraderie with some metaphysical enthusiasts, or even if you just want to get a jumpstart on the Halloween spirit, head down to Astral Owl this evening and see what you can find.

You can find Astral Owl’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.