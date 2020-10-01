Advertisement

As UP COVID-19 cases rise, so do hospitalizations

44 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus in Upper Michigan. Ten of those patients are in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported 95 new cases Thursday.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Thursday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

  • Alger: 2 cases
  • Baraga: 3 cases
  • Chippewa: 1 case, 2 recoveries
  • Delta: 21 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 15 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 2 cases
  • Houghton: 17 cases
  • Iron: 13 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 1 case
  • Mackinac: 2 cases
  • Marquette: 2 cases
  • Menominee: 14 cases, 8 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 2 cases

As of Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 2,527 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,104 are considered recovered and 34 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 44 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 1. Ten of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has seven patients, and six others in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has 6 patients, but none are in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and none in the ICU. Schoolcraft County Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 101,161 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 1.99% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 1.

Michigan reported 891 new cases Thursday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 125,578. Nineteen new deaths were reported statewide, which included 11 from vital records review. In total, 6,781 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 95,051.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

