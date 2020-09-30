Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 150 Wednesday

More than one-third of those cases were reported in just Delta County.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported 158 new cases Wednesday.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Wednesday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

  • Baraga: 1 case
  • Delta: 61 cases, 8 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 19 cases
  • Gogebic: 2 cases
  • Houghton: 37 cases
  • Iron: 6 cases
  • Keweenaw: 2 cases
  • Marquette: 8 cases
  • Menominee: 16 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 1 case

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4:10 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 2,439 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,084 are considered recovered and 31 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 25 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 28. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. This data wasn’t updated for Sept. 29 or Sept. 30.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and three more patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have six patients and three in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 100,001 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 1.92% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 30.

Michigan reported 1,054 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 124,687. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,762 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 95,051.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

