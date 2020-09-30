Rainy trend before first snowflakes

An upper-level trough remains overhead with several disturbances. A front is clearing the area this morning. Behind it, lake effect rain showers redevelop this afternoon along northwesterly wind belts. It will be another wet, cool, and breezy day. Winds will occasionally gust up to 25mph. Then, a cold front moves from north to south tonight. Showers will increase overnight through tomorrow along northerly wind belts. Tomorrow evening with cooler air settling in the rain will mix with snowflakes and pellets in the high terrain areas along northerly wind belts.

Today: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers

Highs: Low 50s west, mid-50s to upper 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with widespread rain and breezy. Then, a mix by the evening

Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Friday: Rain and snowflakes early on. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and staying abnormally cool

Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Light rain showers early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and moderating

Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late

Highs: Continued 50s

