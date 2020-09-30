Advertisement

Rainy trend before first snowflakes

Cooler air moves in for the rest of the week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper-level trough remains overhead with several disturbances. A front is clearing the area this morning. Behind it, lake effect rain showers redevelop this afternoon along northwesterly wind belts. It will be another wet, cool, and breezy day. Winds will occasionally gust up to 25mph. Then, a cold front moves from north to south tonight. Showers will increase overnight through tomorrow along northerly wind belts. Tomorrow evening with cooler air settling in the rain will mix with snowflakes and pellets in the high terrain areas along northerly wind belts.

Today: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers

Highs: Low 50s west, mid-50s to upper 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with widespread rain and breezy. Then, a mix by the evening

Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Friday: Rain and snowflakes early on. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and staying abnormally cool

Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Light rain showers early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and moderating

Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late

Highs: Continued 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The Chill Continues as the Month Ends

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of September 29, 2020

Forecast

Another rainy & cool day

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool trend continues.

Forecast

An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 28, 2020

Forecast

A wet and cool week ahead of us

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A fall trend unfolds with below normal temperatures and rainy conditions.

Latest News

Forecast

A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight snow showers near the weekend

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
A cold northerly wind and sufficient moisture can add snow showers to the mix over Lake Superior shores Thursday night.

Forecast

Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT
Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph

Forecast

The Weekend Begins with Warm Temperatures, but a Trend Toward Colder is in the Offing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 25, 2020

Forecast

After the fog a stormy pattern develops

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several fronts will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this weekend through next week.

Forecast

While Temperatures Warm, Cloudy Skies Will Tend to Linger

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for the evening of September 24, 2020

Forecast

Wet morning is the start of an active pattern

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An active pattern begins today with morning rain.