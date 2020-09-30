Rainy trend before first snowflakes
Cooler air moves in for the rest of the week
An upper-level trough remains overhead with several disturbances. A front is clearing the area this morning. Behind it, lake effect rain showers redevelop this afternoon along northwesterly wind belts. It will be another wet, cool, and breezy day. Winds will occasionally gust up to 25mph. Then, a cold front moves from north to south tonight. Showers will increase overnight through tomorrow along northerly wind belts. Tomorrow evening with cooler air settling in the rain will mix with snowflakes and pellets in the high terrain areas along northerly wind belts.
Today: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers
Highs: Low 50s west, mid-50s to upper 50s elsewhere
Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with widespread rain and breezy. Then, a mix by the evening
Highs: Low 40s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere
Friday: Rain and snowflakes early on. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy
Highs: Low to mid-40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and staying abnormally cool
Highs: Mainly 40s
Sunday: Light rain showers early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy
Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Monday: Partly cloudy and moderating
Highs: Mid 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late
Highs: Continued 50s
