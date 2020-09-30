More than $5M in funding available for Great Lakes trash-free water projects

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced on Wednesday that applicants will be able to compete for $5 million in funding for trash free water grants under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

According to a press release from the office of U.S Representative Jack Bergman, the EPA will open applications by the end of the year, providing applicants an opportunity to compete for a total of $5 million for Great Lakes Trash-Free water projects that use mechanical devices, vessels, and other technology for cleaning-up and protecting the Great Lakes and waterfronts from trash. “Ensuing our Great Lakes are clean so future generations can use and enjoy these treasured natural resources is at the very heart of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and is another example of why I continue to fight for this program,” said Representative Jack Bergman. “I’m thankful Administrator Wheeler has helped make the Great Lakes Trash Free Waters Program a priority. Working together with local partners these projects will remain an important step to keeping our waters clean.”

“Helping the Great Lakes get cleaner has been one of my biggest ambitions since becoming head of EPA,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The Great Lakes Trash Free Waters program has expanded rapidly since just last summer, and the goal is to see installation of at least some kind of trash collection device installed across most Great Lakes harbors and waterfronts in the coming years.”

The GLRI was launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the Great Lakes. Federal agencies have funded more than 5400 projects totaling over $2.7 billion to address the most important Great Lakes priorities such as addressing agricultural nutrients and stormwater runoff, cleaning up highly-contaminated “Areas of Concern,” combating invasive species and restoring habitat. Making GLRI funding available through a competitive application process is just one way that the GLRI achieves results.

“This innovative grant program will once again rely upon the collaboration and strong partnerships which have fueled progress and so many successes under the GLRI,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager Kurt Thiede. “This funding will help communities across the Great Lakes basin ensure that their harbors and waterfronts are trash-free.”

The trash-free water projects EPA selects will support the larger effort to restore and protect the Great Lakes through the GLRI. Eligible projects will include Great Lakes harbor and waterfront trash prevention and clean-up projects, with an emphasis on projects that use mechanical devices, vessels or other technology to remove trash already in the water.

The first RFA for Trash Free Great Lakes grants was issued in December 2019 and a total of $2,083,860 was ultimately awarded to seven grantees in the summer and fall of 2020. In April, EPA announced that $2 million in GLRI funds would be used for additional TFW grants. Because of EPA’s focus on addressing trash in the Great Lakes ecosystem, EPA is supplementing that $2 million commitment with an additional $3 million, totaling the $5 million being announced today. EPA anticipates announcing its second RFA by the end of the year, and that grantees will be selected and awards made by the summer of 2021.

State agencies, federally recognized tribes and tribal consortia, any agency or instrumentality of local governments, nonprofit organizations, interstate agencies, and colleges and universities are eligible to apply for the grants.

