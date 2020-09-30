Advertisement

OSF Hospital reminds women to schedule a mammogram

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
OSF St. Francis Hospital Sign with pink lights for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(OSF St. Francis Hospital)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday begins Breast Cancer Awareness Month. OSF St. Francis Hospital is expressing the importance of getting a mammogram, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christina Kramer is OSF’s newest addition to the Women’s Health Department.

“I’m a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and I just started practicing at OSF on August 31,” said Christina Kramer, OBGYN Physician at OSF St. Francis.

She’s passionate about women’s health. Which is why she’s encouraging women to continue their regular checkups.

“Particularly this year in the midst of the COVID pandemic, we just really want to encourage patients to come in and still receive their routine health screening and preventative care,” said Kramer.

Kramer says different sources will give you different ages, but she encourages women ages 40 to 45 to consider a mammogram.

“In general, we would be talking to women above the age of 40 about when to start screening mammograms and how often to perform them,” said Kramer.

If you’re not comfortable going inside just yet, you can set up a telehealth appointment. You won’t be able to receive a full physical exam, but the OSF staff can set up an appointment in the future. Either way, the staff is working with patients to receive exams because breast cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19.

“About one in eight women will be diagnosed with it at some point in their life. So, it’s something that’s very prevalent. Even more so than COVID-19,” said Kramer.

Kramer says she’s excited to be in the U.P. and believes her passion for women’s health will help her as an OBGYN at OSF St. Francis.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

