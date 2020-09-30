Advertisement

Ontonagon County ‘manhunt’ ends with hospital evaluation

The search began after an assault was reported early Tuesday morning on US-45.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon County law enforcement say they’ve found the person they were looking for after a reported assault Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released. The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Wednesday morning about the investigation:

“The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s office, along with MSP troopers, MSP canine units and MDNR Officers conducted a manhunt for an individual being sought in conjunction with an alleged assault that occurred early this morning on US Highway 45. The search was conducted in a wooded area of Ontonagon County but assistance from the public was NOT requested as this was a law enforcement matter. The individual was located early afternoon and transported by Sonco EMS to AOH (Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital) for medical evaluation and the incident remains under investigation.”

This story will be updated if more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

