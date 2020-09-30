October Begins with Well Below Average Temperatures

Thursday: Colder, mostly cloudy with some showers…most numerous north in the Lake Superior north-wind belts

Highs: mainly 40s

Friday: Cold, mostly cloudy, some showers north with possible snow and/or graupel

Highs: around 40 north, 40s south

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some sprinkles or flurries

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light rain south

Highs: mostly 40s

A warmup is expected next week with temperatures expected close to average early October norms in the 50s to around 60.

