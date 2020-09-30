October Begins with Well Below Average Temperatures
Some May Even See the First Snowflakes of the Season
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Colder, mostly cloudy with some showers…most numerous north in the Lake Superior north-wind belts
Highs: mainly 40s
Friday: Cold, mostly cloudy, some showers north with possible snow and/or graupel
Highs: around 40 north, 40s south
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some sprinkles or flurries
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light rain south
Highs: mostly 40s
A warmup is expected next week with temperatures expected close to average early October norms in the 50s to around 60.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.