Advertisement

October Begins with Well Below Average Temperatures

Some May Even See the First Snowflakes of the Season
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Colder, mostly cloudy with some showers…most numerous north in the Lake Superior north-wind belts

Highs: mainly 40s

Friday: Cold, mostly cloudy, some showers north with possible snow and/or graupel

Highs: around 40 north, 40s south

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some sprinkles or flurries

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light rain south

Highs: mostly 40s

A warmup is expected next week with temperatures expected close to average early October norms in the 50s to around 60.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rainy trend before first snowflakes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool fall pattern persists with snowflakes soon.

Forecast

The Chill Continues as the Month Ends

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of September 29, 2020

Forecast

Another rainy & cool day

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool trend continues.

Forecast

An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 28, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

A wet and cool week ahead of us

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A fall trend unfolds with below normal temperatures and rainy conditions.

Forecast

A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight snow showers near the weekend

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
A cold northerly wind and sufficient moisture can add snow showers to the mix over Lake Superior shores Thursday night.

Forecast

Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT
Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph

Forecast

The Weekend Begins with Warm Temperatures, but a Trend Toward Colder is in the Offing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 25, 2020

Forecast

After the fog a stormy pattern develops

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several fronts will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this weekend through next week.

Forecast

While Temperatures Warm, Cloudy Skies Will Tend to Linger

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for the evening of September 24, 2020