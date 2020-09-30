Advertisement

Northern Michigan University announces cybersecurity partnership with Northcross Group

Northcross Group will provide internship opportunities for students and contribute to the university’s cybersecurity courses.
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.
(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is partnering with cybersecurity company Northcross Group. The company, based in Maine, will establish a new location in Marquette as part of the partnership.

NMU Corporate Engagement Director David Nyberg says the partnership will provide internship opportunities for students, as well as contribute to courses within the university’s Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute.

“The partnership with Northcross Group is really going to create career experience for students in working with a company that has a global scale,” Nyberg said. “They’ll be working hand in glove with Northcross Group’s cybersecurity experts and they’ll be able to live right here in Marquette.”

According to Northcross Group President Christopher Bender, the program will also benefit the company.

“We’re doing very focused recruiting in and around the Cybersecurity Institute,” Bender explained. “We’re also going to be looking to recruit full-time employees as well, so we’re looking for people who are graduating or coming out of the program, or recent grads of the program.”

Bender says the need for employees with cybersecurity skills is great, and it will continue to be in the coming years.

“There are a lot of businesses looking for people with good, strong cyber skills and capabilities,” said Bender. “People who have that set of skills and capabilities are in very high demand, and I can only see that demand growing.”

Nyberg says the university hopes this partnership will help to meet that demand and provide students with opportunities here in the U.P.

“We recognize that Marquette really has a great value proposition for the digital economy,” Nyberg said. “We live in an era where you can export 1s and 0s just as easily—or easier—than you can export iron ore pellets. We want to create an infrastructure for students to be able to live, work, and play right here in the Upper Peninsula and pursue a career in an area like cybersecurity.”

More information on NMU’s cybersecurity department can be found here.

