Advertisement

More Mackinac County possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified

Possible exposures happened in St. Ignace, Cedarville and on trips to Mackinac Island.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - More possible COVID-19 exposure sites have been identified in Mackinac County.

LMAS District Health Department (LMAS) has determined, through case investigation, several possible COVID-19 public exposure dates and times in St. Ignace, Cedarville and to Mackinac Island.

  • Shepler’s:
    • September 25, 2020 - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island 6:30 p.m., inside cabin
    • September 26, 2020 - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace 12:00 p.m., inside cabin
  • Truckstop Restaurant, St. Ignace:
    • September 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Les Cheneaux Distillers, Cedarville:
    • September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • BC Pizza, St. Ignace:
    • September 27, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

If you were present at any of these places during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction. Those with symptoms may also call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

The businesses are cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions, LMAS says.

This business has been listed as a possible coronavirus exposure site because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Read more about that from one U.P. health department here.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 150 Wednesday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than one-third of those cases were reported in just Delta County.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Back to School & Beyond

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.