More Mackinac County possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - More possible COVID-19 exposure sites have been identified in Mackinac County.

LMAS District Health Department (LMAS) has determined, through case investigation, several possible COVID-19 public exposure dates and times in St. Ignace, Cedarville and to Mackinac Island.

Shepler’s: September 25, 2020 - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island 6:30 p.m., inside cabin September 26, 2020 - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace 12:00 p.m., inside cabin

Truckstop Restaurant, St. Ignace: September 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Les Cheneaux Distillers, Cedarville: September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

BC Pizza, St. Ignace: September 27, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



If you were present at any of these places during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction. Those with symptoms may also call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

The businesses are cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions, LMAS says.

This business has been listed as a possible coronavirus exposure site because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Read more about that from one U.P. health department here.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

