Marquette County is looking for backup poll workers

Election day is just over a month away and preparing for in-person voting means finding poll workers, and this year, Marquette County is not struggling to find volunteers.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“It seems like right now we are pretty good, but I don’t want to say don’t come and do a class because we never know – we may need you as an alternative,” said Marquette County Clerk, Linda Talsma.

Talsma says due to COVID-19, there’s a need for backup poll workers in case someone is sick.

“I’m asking everyone to have alternates. So, if you were to be trained right now, you’d probably be trained as an alternate as a possibility to work.”

If you’re looking to be a poll worker, you must first fill out an online application or contact your local county clerk.

“Once you go through the class, then you’re going to go ahead and you’re able to work in the state of Michigan for 2 years,” she said.

According to Michigan.gov, in order to become a poll worker, must be registered to vote if you’re 18 years or older, but 16 and 17 year old’s may apply if they’re a Michigan resident. Additionally, you cannot be a challenger, candidate, member of a candidate’s immediate family. Anyone convicted of a felony or an election crime may not serve.

And if you’re looking to be a poll worker during this upcoming election but worried about your safety, there’s plenty of guidelines being taken to ensure you stay healthy.

“They’re going to have facial shields, they’re going to have masks, they’re going to have gloves, they’re going to have all the disinfectant – Clorox and all that good stuff to wipe things down,” she said.

Talsma, wants to remind everyone that mail in voting, an absentee ballot, and early voting are all the same, and if you’re still worried about heading to their polls on Nov. 3, you can still request your absentee ballot.

