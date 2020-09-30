Join ‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ to help provide new winter clothes to the needy

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - “We’re extremely excited to be doing this again even under these very difficult situations with the virus and the way that our community is set up," said Project Keep Kids Warm Organizer Dick Derby.

Difficult and perhaps discomforting in planning a charitable mission under restrictions set by the pandemic.

But that’s the purpose of Project Keep Kids Warm -- to keep providing that comfort and help needy families and kids get the winter clothing that they need.

The project’s team cannot accept used items as in years past, so they’ve started an inventory of new clothing items. They said they were able to purchase this through financial donations received earlier this year.

“But we know from experience that it’s not going to be enough. So we’re reaching out to the public in the month of October asking for new items or financial donations that our team will then use to buy new items," said Derby.

And the project will rely on their relationship with area schools and social agencies to help identify those families in need.

This year’s drive will involve the team coordinating distribution through pick-up and drop-off. It is an alternative means to ensure that, despite the restriction of large gatherings this year, Keep Kids Warm can continue to meet as many needs as possible.

“A big question that keeps coming up over and over again is will we have free shopping and distribution day at the Ishpeming Armory. We cannot do that this year. That’s been closed by Governor order ... and we just can’t use that building,” explained Derby.

Here are two ways you can help:

1.) Send a financial contribution. Make donations out to: Wesley United Methodist Church . Mail them to: P.O. Box 342, Ishpeming, MI 49849

2.) Or, you can purchase new winter clothing for ages infant to 18 and drop them in marked totes at the distribution headquarters: Wesley United Methodist Church, 801 Hemlock St., Ishpeming, MI 49849 . There is also a drop-off at their partnering church: Immanuel Lutheran, 521 Highway U.S. 41, Negaunee, MI 49866

“100% of that received money goes into purchasing clothing and it’s all about the same thing. Keeping kids warm," Derby said.

As they continue to do, in their eleventh year.

