Ishpeming ballpark closed after ongoing vandalism

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Township ballpark next to the Ishpeming Township Hall is closed due to vandalism and property damage.

Ishpeming police chief, Michael Kohler, says there’s spray paint and marker graffiti, boards ripped from the walls, and trash in the baseball dugouts.

Additionally, one of the walking bridges was damaged and the pipes in the public bathrooms were ripped out, causing water to spill out everywhere.

“The basketball courts and the pavilion that we know that a lot of people utilize will still remain open, however the dugouts and the secluded areas of the parks will remain closed at this time,” Kohler said.

Kohler says the closure will most likely last until next year, and he’s looking to get more cameras for the park.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.