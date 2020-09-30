Advertisement

Iron Mountain student tests positive for COVID-19, 22 in quarantine

The superintendent, Jerry Sardina says he was notified by the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department on Friday.
Iron Mountain High School(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron Mountain Public School District has reported that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We received a phone call from the health department, and we’re notified about our student that tested positive,” said the Iron Mountain Schools' superintendent Jerry Sardina.

Sardina says that was on Friday. He said the DIDHD also asked for more information regarding the student’s schedule and classroom seating arraignments, for contact tracing purposes. Sardine then met with some teachers to identify who close contacts would be.

“That student is involved in athletics, and a part of the tech center, has a number of classes on their case load and go to a couple of different campus throughout the day,” added Sardina.

The health department then made calls throughout the weekend, to students and families. Sardina says now, he has around 22 students in quarantine due to possible contact with the virus. Fortunately, he says the student had been out a week prior to the positive result, due to not feeling well.

“Which helped because then the students that we identified that need to be quarantine only had to miss one week of school, as opposed to two,” he said.

While those students are at home, they will do virtual learning. Sardina says the main message is, stay home if you are sick. He also is asking people to please be in contact with the school, for any issues there may be.

“Err on the side of caution, more so than you ever would, as we learned in this sample,” he said.

Right now, the district does remain open and school is in session, but the district says they will continue to clean and sanitize for the students and staff’s safety.

