Iron County continues to make changes to minimize COVID-19 spread potential

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls mayor, Mike McCarthy says the county is continuing to make changes in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus. McCarthy says there is only one bar in Iron county that remains open, with regular hours on the weekend. All others are reduced hours or closed.

According to the mayor, many bars, restaurants, and businesses will be closing early, or only offering takeout for the next week.

-Infield Bar has decided to close until Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

-Wimpy’s will close by 10 p.m. central time on Friday and Saturday, October 2nd and 3rd.

-Ravens Nest is open 7 days a week, until 10 p.m. central time, for take out only

-River North, in Iron River, will close by 10 p.m. central time, on Friday and Saturday, October 2nd and 3rd.

- The VFW is closed until further notice

- The American Legion is only open for taco Tuesday and once a month for Rib Saturday; this is take out only

- The City of Crystal Falls has canceled the dance classes being held on the 2nd floor of city hall

-The Crystal Falls City Hall admin offices remain closed, but are available by appointment only

