Enbridge releases Great Lakes Tunnel Project construction animation video

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - A new video has been released showing the proposed Line 5 tunnel replacement project in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge Energy released an animation video (above) showing what the project process and construction would look like for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project, expected to begin next year.

Placed below the lakebed, the proposed tunnel project would house a replacement segment of Line 5.

Line 5 currently is used for the distribution of propane and fuel, and runs from Superior, Wisconsin, throughout Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. At the beginning and then end of Line 5, it connects to other Enbridge Energy lines.

