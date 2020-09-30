Advertisement

Enbridge releases Great Lakes Tunnel Project construction animation video

Placed below the lakebed, the proposed tunnel project would house a replacement segment of Line 5.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - A new video has been released showing the proposed Line 5 tunnel replacement project in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge Energy released an animation video (above) showing what the project process and construction would look like for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project, expected to begin next year.

Placed below the lakebed, the proposed tunnel project would house a replacement segment of Line 5.

Line 5 currently is used for the distribution of propane and fuel, and runs from Superior, Wisconsin, throughout Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. At the beginning and then end of Line 5, it connects to other Enbridge Energy lines.

For more information on the project, visit Enbridge’s website. For a map showing all of Enbridge’s current infrastructure, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL: Steelers-Titans postponed after positive virus tests

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said a new date and time would be announced be announced as soon as possible and that the postponement would allow additional time for further testing.

News

Enbridge Animation: The Great Lakes Tunnel Project

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Enbridge Animation: The Great Lakes Tunnel Project - Video 9-30-20

News

Enbridge Energy Great Lakes Tunnel Project Animations

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Enbridge Energy Great Lakes Tunnel Project Animations

VOD Recordings

UPHS-Marquette: As coronavirus hospitalizations increase, more patients are staying local

Updated: 1 hour ago
UPHS-Marquette: As coronavirus hospitalizations increase, more patients are staying local

Latest News

News

Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance hosts ‘virtual’ investor update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This webinar replaced the DAEDA’s Fall in-person event as typically held in the past.

News

Barrel + Beam introduces a new line of ciders paired with donuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Borealis Baking Company owner Anja Wiedenhoeffer and Barrel + Beam co-founder Marina Dupler about the partnership that's brought a fresh pairing of upcoming ciders and donuts for the Fall season.

News

Barrel + Beam

Updated: 3 hours ago
A discussion with Borealis Baking Company owner Anja Wiedenhoeffer and Barrel + Beam co-founder Marina Dupler about the partnership that's brought a fresh pairing of upcoming ciders and donuts for the Fall season.

News

Ontonagon County ‘manhunt’ ends with hospital evaluation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The search began after an assault was reported early Tuesday morning on US-45.

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

News

Whitmer extends State of Emergency citing COVID-19 related concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she will be extending the State of Emergency until October 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.