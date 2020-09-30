Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance hosts ‘virtual’ investor update

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson county community members received an investor update today from the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance.

This webinar session provided an update on the overall work of the alliance in 2020. This includes bringing work talent into the area, by highlighting alumni, as well as working with the local school districts.

the group has worked to create awareness and educate people in the area of the partnerships that are available, by a ‘Keep UP Working’ online campaign.

“The alliance update, to us, was an opportunity for us to keep everyone up to speed on what activities we’re undertaking. Also, to share that we welcome new partners to join us all the time; collaboration is really what is enabling us to do what we’re doing,” said the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance executive director, Lois Ellis.

This webinar replaced the DAEDA’s Fall in-person event as typically held in the past.

A video and summary of the webinar will be posted on the DAEDA’s website.

