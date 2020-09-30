Advertisement

Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance hosts ‘virtual’ investor update

This webinar replaced the DAEDA’s Fall in-person event as typically held in the past.
A slide from the DAEDA webinar
A slide from the DAEDA webinar(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson county community members received an investor update today from the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance.

This webinar session provided an update on the overall work of the alliance in 2020. This includes bringing work talent into the area, by highlighting alumni, as well as working with the local school districts.

the group has worked to create awareness and educate people in the area of the partnerships that are available, by a ‘Keep UP Working’ online campaign.

“The alliance update, to us, was an opportunity for us to keep everyone up to speed on what activities we’re undertaking. Also, to share that we welcome new partners to join us all the time; collaboration is really what is enabling us to do what we’re doing,” said the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance executive director, Lois Ellis.

This webinar replaced the DAEDA’s Fall in-person event as typically held in the past.

A video and summary of the webinar will be posted on the DAEDA’s website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barrel + Beam introduces a new line of ciders paired with donuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Borealis Baking Company owner Anja Wiedenhoeffer and Barrel + Beam co-founder Marina Dupler about the partnership that's brought a fresh pairing of upcoming ciders and donuts for the Fall season.

News

Barrel + Beam

Updated: 1 hours ago
A discussion with Borealis Baking Company owner Anja Wiedenhoeffer and Barrel + Beam co-founder Marina Dupler about the partnership that's brought a fresh pairing of upcoming ciders and donuts for the Fall season.

News

Ontonagon County ‘manhunt’ ends with hospital evaluation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The search began after an assault was reported early Tuesday morning on US-45.

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest News

News

Whitmer extends State of Emergency citing COVID-19 related concerns

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she will be extending the State of Emergency until October 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

News

Surveillance testing begins at NMU

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Surveillance testing is conducted every other Monday for the NMU population.

News

The Omega House celebrates 15 years in Houghton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Since 2005, the Omega House has served more than 650 Copper Country residents.

News

Marquette foundation and U.P. school district team up

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Both helping raise breast cancer awareness as a part of the “Paint the Peninsula Pink” initiative.

News

No parking signs have been placed on M-553 in Marquette near the South Trailhead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Within the past week, no parking signs have been put up on the road near the South Trailhead after people began parking illegally on the road.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan increases by more than 80 cases Tuesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan has been seeing a larger case increase daily for the past several days numbers were reported.