Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A program for students with special needs is closing the next two days due to COVID-19 positive tests.

Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District (DSISD) was notified Wednesday that two of staff members at the Learning Center, a center-based program for students with cognitive impairments, tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) is contact tracing which will result in multiple students and staff members being quarantined. The center is working directly with PHDM to assist with those efforts.

“There is nothing more important to Delta-Schoolcraft ISD than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” said Superintendent Doug Leisenring.

The Learning Center will be closed on Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2, in order to deep clean the facility and complete contact tracing efforts. The Learning Center is set to reopen on Monday, October 5.

This closure will not affect DSISD’s Career and Technical Education programs or the general and special education services we provide to our local school districts. All DSISD programs and services remain open except for the Learning Center.

