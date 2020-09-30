Advertisement

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A program for students with special needs is closing the next two days due to COVID-19 positive tests.

Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District (DSISD) was notified Wednesday that two of staff members at the Learning Center, a center-based program for students with cognitive impairments, tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) is contact tracing which will result in multiple students and staff members being quarantined. The center is working directly with PHDM to assist with those efforts.

“There is nothing more important to Delta-Schoolcraft ISD than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” said Superintendent Doug Leisenring.

The Learning Center will be closed on Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2, in order to deep clean the facility and complete contact tracing efforts. The Learning Center is set to reopen on Monday, October 5.

This closure will not affect DSISD’s Career and Technical Education programs or the general and special education services we provide to our local school districts. All DSISD programs and services remain open except for the Learning Center.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Five new outbreaks in Upper Michigan were reported by the state Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

News

UPDATE: WUPHD announces all Houghton County schools to close Monday, Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

Back to School & Beyond

Finlandia University introduces new online certificates

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Certificate programs offered are in Marketing, Sports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.

News

Parents have opposing views on Superior Hills Elementary temporary closure

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent, Bill Saunders, said they have worked closely with the Marquette Health Department to make the decision.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 21

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Six new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan

News

Baraga Area Schools to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case prompts closure

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Blakely
Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.