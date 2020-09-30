Advertisement

Covid concerns rise with the Packers

Players taking extra precaution in Green Bay
Packers Tunnel
Packers Tunnel(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL officially has its first COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tennessee Titans are shutting down their entire facility until at least Saturday after three players and 5 personnel tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to data released by the NFLPA, Green Bay has the highest infection rate among NFL cities.

“Our guys have done an outstanding job of being disciplined and taking care of themselves,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Really it comes down to putting the team first. If one guy gets it, it can take down this whole operation.”

COVID in NFL Cities
COVID in NFL Cities(WBAY)

Packers center Corey Linsley said the numbers are concerning.

“All of us are a critical part of this business,” Linsley explained.

The center added he is unsure what the rules will be for the bye week that will come after the Falcons game.

