Citizen water monitoring program extended with five-year contract

Michigan Clean Water Corps logo.(Michigan Clean Water Corps/EGLE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Residents across Michigan will benefit from a new $1.7 million contract for Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), a network of citizen volunteers who help EGLE by collecting and sharing water quality data with the goal of protecting lakes and streams.

MiCorps includes education, training and networking for citizen scientists working with EGLE program biologists as their guides in learning more about water, Michigan’s most precious resource. EGLE awarded the new contract to Michigan State University, which will administer the program and work with Michigan State University Extension, Huron River Watershed Council and the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association.

“MiCorps is a dynamic program that engages the public in monitoring our inland waters, staying vigilant for problems in their watershed and acting to solve local problems,” said Marcy Knoll Wilmes, EGLE’s MiCorps director. “I am so proud of the volunteers and the work they do across the state. EGLE values the data collected to help us assess Michigan waters. We have some exciting items that will be developed through this contract including a new database, phone app for data collection and mapping/GIS capabilities added to the web site.”

“We are thrilled to continue working with EGLE to support Michigan volunteers in their efforts to monitor lakes and streams,” said Dr. Jo Latimore of Michigan State University, who will provide leadership for the MiCorps team. “The excellent data collected by MiCorps participants supports local conservation work and contributes significantly to our overall understanding and protection of Michigan’s waters.”

For more information about MiCorps, go to MiCorps.net or contact Marcy Knoll Wilmes at 517‑342-4348 or KnollM@Michigan.gov.

