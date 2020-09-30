Barrel + Beam introduces a new line of ciders paired with donuts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel + Beam, a Marquette township brewery, is introducing a new line of ciders paired with something a little different — donuts.

The pastries are being provided by local bakery, the Borealis Baking Company. The pairings are as follows:

-Rightful Cider - our original - paired with a Maple Donut

-Apple Ale Cider paired with an Apple Cider Donut with Caramel Drizzle

-Black Currant Cider paired with a Chocolate Spice Cake Donut

-Lemon Balm & Juniper Cider paired with a Lemon Donut with light Lavender Glaze

Borealis' owner, Anja Wiedenhoefer, was enthusiastic about the partnership with Barrel + Beam, saying, “This is my first time partnering with Barrel and Beam. I think it’s going to be great for business, and it’ll help draw new people in.”

You can find a link to the Borealis Baking Company’s Facebook page here.

Barrel + Beam co-founder Marina Dupler was excited as well about the partnership with Borealis. The brewery is working on a number of other brews they hope to roll out soon, one of them being Spooky Kriek, a Michigan cherry ale.

“We’re excited about making cider generally because we have such a focus on Michigan agriculture here," said Dupler. "And when we were thinking about the season and Fall, so much of that is about cider and donuts, so we’re really excited to be able to showcase all the great agricultural products this great state has.”

You can find the link to Barrel + Beam’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.