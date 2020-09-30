Advertisement

Baraga County communities thank electric line crews for work after Friday night storm

On Sept. 25, all 1,134 homes in L’Anse lost power, along with 50 more in Baraga.
Power outages caused by storms.
Power outages caused by storms.(WLUC)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
L’ANSE, BARAGA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Officials in the neighboring villages of Baraga and L’Anse are thanking the communities' electric line workers, along with others from neighboring utilities, for their significant efforts to restore service in the wake of a destructive weekend storm.

Severe weather struck around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, eventually knocking out electric service to all 1,134 homes and businesses in L’Anse. In Baraga, approximately 50 homes and businesses lost power.

“The damage was incredible,” says L’Anse Village Manager Bob LaFave. “To put the impact in perspective, we share a highly skilled line crew with Baraga that is more than capable of meeting our village’s normal needs, but this situation required that crew’s nearly non-stop efforts—plus another 16 lineworkers—to respond.”

The storm dropped countless trees onto power lines, breaking several poles and ripping electric service connections from many buildings. In L’Anse, virtually every roadway was impassable until crews could safely move the downed lines and use chainsaws to clear single lanes of traffic through the fallen trees.

Both villages own and operate their own, not-for-profit, municipal electric utilities and share a local, two-person line crew through their member-owned power supplier, WPPI Energy. The lineworkers responded immediately, with one clearing through snapped and uprooted trees for two hours just to access needed equipment in the utility shop. They restored power to most of Baraga by 3:00 a.m. Saturday. In L’Anse, the damage extended to other utility facilities in areas beyond the village, impacting the delivery of power into the community. Power was returned to L’Anse’s system at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the village began restoring service to customers immediately thereafter.

The lineworkers received significant support from village public works employees who continued to clean the streets and open and close traffic lanes as needed. The villages also called on their fellow WPPI member utilities and a local electric cooperative in the area for assistance.

Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

