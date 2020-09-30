Advertisement

46 million jobs on the line due to air travel collapse

Industry may not recover until 2024
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Up to 46 million jobs are at risk because of the downturn in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry numbers come from a report by the Air Transport Action Group.

According to ATAG’s analysis, the potential job losses stack up this way:

  • Up to 4.8 million in aviation
  • 26 million in air travel-related tourism
  • 15 million in companies that sell goods and services into the air transport supply chain or to aviation industry workers

“It is absolutely incumbent on governments to do whatever they can to help the sector get back on its feet so we can bring back those jobs and that economic activity,” said ATAG Exec. Dir. Michael Gill.

“Passengers and businesses need certainty around travel – not to be subject to random quarantine declarations and constantly changing lists of acceptable and unacceptable destinations.”

The economic activity supported by aviation could potentially pose a $1.8 trillion hit to global GDP.

ATAG said it doesn’t expect air travel to recover to last year’s levels until at least 2024.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Michigan University announces cybersecurity partnership with Northcross Group

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Northcross Group will provide internship opportunities for students and contribute to the university’s cybersecurity courses.

News

OSF Hospital reminds women to schedule a mammogram

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
OSF staff is working with patients to receive exams because breast cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19.

National

Rep. Russ Fulcher reacts to the first presidential debate

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Coronavirus

More Mackinac County possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Possible exposures happened in St. Ignace, Cedarville and on trips to Mackinac Island.

Latest News

Political News

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

Political News

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 150 Wednesday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than one-third of those cases were reported in just Delta County.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

More than $5M in funding available for Great Lakes trash-free water projects

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced on Wednesday that applicants will be able to compete for $5 million in funding for trash free water grants under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

National

Sen. Tim Kaine weighs in on Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 56 minutes ago