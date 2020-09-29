Upper Michigan increases by more than 75 cases Tuesday, 1 death reported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported one new death Tuesday. U.P. counties also reported 78 new cases.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Tuesday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

Baraga: 1 case

Delta: 13 cases

Dickinson: 16 cases

Gogebic: 2 cases

Houghton: 13 cases

Iron: 15 cases

Keweenaw: (-2 cases) MDHHS, WUPHD subtracted 2 cases due to a data entry error

Marquette: 8 cases

Menominee: 8 cases, 1 death

Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 3:40 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 2,276 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,069 are considered recovered and 32 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Upper Michigan has been seeing a larger case increase daily for the past several days numbers were reported. This prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to make a trip to the U.P. Read more about that here, or watch her press conference video from Hancock this afternoon embedded below.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 25 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 28. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. This data wasn’t updated for Sept. 29.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and three more patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have six patients and three in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 99,180 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.88% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 29.

Michigan reported 898 new cases Tuesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 123,633. Twenty new deaths were reported statewide, with four coming from vital records review. In total, 6,751 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 95,051.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Gov. Whitmer meeting in Hancock Gov. Whitmer is meeting with U.P. community leaders in Hancock to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and response. Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.