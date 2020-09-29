UPAWS partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation for empty the shelter

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is once again partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelter. Thursday October 1-4, you can adopt cats and dogs for just $25.

Under the same event, smaller animals and dogs and cats more than 8 years old are free. UPAWS says events like this help keep numbers at the shelter more manageable throughout the year.

“The more that we get out in the limelight all shelters, it reminds people that we’re here, it reminds people the animals are still looking for homes so we need you and now with fall it’s a perfect time to add a furry friend to your homes,” said Ann Brownell from UPAWS.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, UPAWS is open by appointment only. The Bissell Pet Foundation partners with shelters across the country. To date their adoption events have helped over 34,000 pets find homes.

