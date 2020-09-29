Advertisement

U.P. Supply Co. Plaidurday this Friday

The worldwide holiday celebrating all things plaid is in its tenth year and counting.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What is sure to become an even bigger and more classic Yooper holiday as the years go on is just around the corner — Plaidurday.

Plaidurday is a worldwide celebration of all things plaid, started a little over ten years ago by the U.P.'s own Buggsy Sailor, the owner of the U.P. Supply Co. in downtown Marquette.

On his own personal history with plaid, Sailor says, “I grew up with a lot of skater and snowboard culture, a lot of flannel, and on top of that, growing up in the U.P. around a lot of Buffalo Plaid, so I guess that’s where it kind of started."

Normally, revelers of Plaidurday gather somewhere in Marquette to take a large group photo to commemorate the holiday; unfortunately, with COVID-19 this year, that will not be an option. But Sailor was enthusiastic regardless and encourages anyone who wants to celebrate to take photos and upload them to social media.

And there’s even a special deal at the U.P. Supply Co. for anyone partaking in the fabric festivity — 20% off any purchase for any and all wearing plaid.

The link to the Plaidurday Facebook page can be found here.

