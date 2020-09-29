Advertisement

The UPside - September 28, 2020

This week’s Upsiders are the Masks for Marquette group.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the Masks for Marquette group.

The group has more than 1,000 members who began making homemade face masks at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn more by watching the video above or checking out stories about Masks for Marquette.

You can also check out the Masks for Marquette Facebook group.

To submit an individual or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

