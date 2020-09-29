Advertisement

The Omega House celebrates 15 years in Houghton

Since 2005, the Omega House has served more than 650 Copper Country residents.
A commemorative stone outside the Omega House.
A commemorative stone outside the Omega House.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - 15 years ago this month, a group of hospice workers founded the Omega House. The Omega House was designed to be an end-of-life care facility for those whose families couldn’t care for them 24/7.

Executive Director Michael Lutz says since then, the Omega House has served many in the Copper Country.

“Over those 15 years, we’ve cared for over 650 residents and their families,” Lutz said. “Over 200 of those have been military veterans.”

Founding board member and former president Sigurds Janners says something that makes the Omega House special is the effort the staff puts into helping patients feel at home.

“We try to live how they would live,” said Janners. “If they want to eat at 3 a.m. and they want to have scrambled eggs at that time, fine. We live by their schedule and try to be as much like a home environment as possible.”

Through the pandemic, the Omega House has continued to care for its residents with some changes.

“It has been an impediment in a way for visitation, which of course is what family wants to do,” Janners explained. “And often there are large families and we have to limit it to whatever is appropriate.”

The Omega House has other precautions in place as well to keep patients safe. According to Janners, the facility has not had a single case of COVID-19.

Janners attributes the success of the Omega House to the community who has supported the facility for the last 15 years.

“People come up to me and say, ‘What a wonderful thing you’ve done,’” said Janners. “My first reaction is, ‘No, no, no. This is what the community has done. This is what you have contributed to and this is what you own, not us.’”

The community supports the Omega House regularly through community events and fundraisers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Surveillance testing begins at NMU

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Surveillance testing is conducted every other Monday for the NMU population.

News

Marquette foundation and U.P. school district team up

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
Both helping raise breast cancer awareness as a part of the “Paint the Peninsula Pink” initiative.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

News

No parking signs have been placed on M-553 in Marquette near the South Trailhead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Within the past week, no parking signs have been put up on the road near the South Trailhead after people began parking illegally on the road.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan increases by more than 80 cases Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan has been seeing a larger case increase daily for the past several days numbers were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

The Marquette County Health Department is encouraging more people to get their flu shot this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The CDC recommends anyone 6 months old and older get a flu vaccine every year, and as covid-19 cases increase in the up, the Marquette County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year.

State

More than 2.5M Michiganders have requested absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
That’s a 350 percent increase compared to the last presidential election in 2016.

News

City of Negaunee refinancing bonds, saving taxpayers over $800k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
In a press release, the City of Negaunee announced that it is refinancing two general obligation bonds, which will save taxpayers $826,001.87.

News

InvestUP welcomes UP native, Amy Berglund, as Director of Business Initiatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
Berglund will focus on trending opportunities and strategic growth industries, collaborating with the private sector, organizations and community leaders.