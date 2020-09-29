The Omega House celebrates 15 years in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - 15 years ago this month, a group of hospice workers founded the Omega House. The Omega House was designed to be an end-of-life care facility for those whose families couldn’t care for them 24/7.

Executive Director Michael Lutz says since then, the Omega House has served many in the Copper Country.

“Over those 15 years, we’ve cared for over 650 residents and their families,” Lutz said. “Over 200 of those have been military veterans.”

Founding board member and former president Sigurds Janners says something that makes the Omega House special is the effort the staff puts into helping patients feel at home.

“We try to live how they would live,” said Janners. “If they want to eat at 3 a.m. and they want to have scrambled eggs at that time, fine. We live by their schedule and try to be as much like a home environment as possible.”

Through the pandemic, the Omega House has continued to care for its residents with some changes.

“It has been an impediment in a way for visitation, which of course is what family wants to do,” Janners explained. “And often there are large families and we have to limit it to whatever is appropriate.”

The Omega House has other precautions in place as well to keep patients safe. According to Janners, the facility has not had a single case of COVID-19.

Janners attributes the success of the Omega House to the community who has supported the facility for the last 15 years.

“People come up to me and say, ‘What a wonderful thing you’ve done,’” said Janners. “My first reaction is, ‘No, no, no. This is what the community has done. This is what you have contributed to and this is what you own, not us.’”

The community supports the Omega House regularly through community events and fundraisers.

