The Marquette County Health Department is encouraging more people to get their flu shot this year

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The CDC recommends anyone 6 months old and older get a flu vaccine every year, and as COVID-19 cases increase in the up, the Marquette County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year.

“The flu basically is a highly contagious and potentially serious viral respiratory infection that can potentially even lead to death,” said Lisa Mahoski, clinical coordinator for Marquette County Health Department.

Mahoski says the flu strain changes each year and it’s important to get the vaccine each Fall.

“The antibodies change overtime and the virus tends to change year to year.” she says.

Mahoski says she understands many people are afraid of getting the flu from the vaccine, but she says that isn’t the case.

“The shot is a virus that is not a live vaccine. So, it will not give you the flu. It absolutely cannot.”

According to the CDC, the vaccine is a dead virus, which creates antibodies about 2 weeks after injection to help fight off the virus.

And if you’re still worried about leaving your house, the health department is offering a new alternative to getting your shot.

“We’re offering a drive thru clinic at the MarqTran Bus Station and that will be on Thursday Oct. 22 and that’s going to be offered noon through 6pm,” she said.

Mahoski says it’s possible to contract both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, and receiving the vaccine is the first step to protect yourself, your family, and the immuno-compromised.

“It can also reduce the burden on the healthcare system and save medical resources during this pandemic.”

Mahoski says as of right now, the Health Department has not seen a shortage in flu vaccines and the department has plenty available.

To prevent the spread of the flu, you should continue to wash your hands regularly, cough and sneeze into your arm rather than your hand, and wear your mask.

