The Chill Continues as the Month Ends

Look for the Coldest Air So Far as October Begins
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday: Generally cloudy, brisk northwest winds with some showers

Highs: near 50 into the 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder, some showers, especially north

Highs: 40s

Friday: Cold with some showers in the morning, mainly north…chance of some snowflakes or pellets in the northern highlands

Highs: 40s

It will remain chilly over the weekend with a chance of some light rain Saturday night into Sunday, mainly over southern portions of the U.P.

