The Chill Continues as the Month Ends

Wednesday: Generally cloudy, brisk northwest winds with some showers

Highs: near 50 into the 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder, some showers, especially north

Highs: 40s

Friday: Cold with some showers in the morning, mainly north…chance of some snowflakes or pellets in the northern highlands

Highs: 40s

It will remain chilly over the weekend with a chance of some light rain Saturday night into Sunday, mainly over southern portions of the U.P.

