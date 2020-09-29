The Chill Continues as the Month Ends
Look for the Coldest Air So Far as October Begins
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday: Generally cloudy, brisk northwest winds with some showers
Highs: near 50 into the 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder, some showers, especially north
Highs: 40s
Friday: Cold with some showers in the morning, mainly north…chance of some snowflakes or pellets in the northern highlands
Highs: 40s
It will remain chilly over the weekend with a chance of some light rain Saturday night into Sunday, mainly over southern portions of the U.P.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.