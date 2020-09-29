Surveillance testing begins at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students, faculty and staff members can now be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing at Northern Michigan University.

The testing is called surveillance testing. NMU Medical Director, Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD said this testing method is being used to monitor anyone that may have the virus but is asymptomatic.

“Surveillance testing is just for those, kind of getting a snapshot of campus, watching trends and also if we get a positive result there, being able to make actions immediately upon that from a clinical perspective as well,” Dr. Kirkpatrick said.

The general NMU population is tested every other Monday at the Northern Center on campus. Thirty-five percent of NMU’s student-athletes are tested in between those weeks. The athletes selected play intermediate to high-risk sports like basketball, hockey, wrestling and volleyball. It is possible to be selected for test more than once.

“It’s certainly a chance that an athlete who completes the student-athlete testing may be selected to participate in the generalized testing,” Dr. Kirkpatrick said.

NMU staff member Kylie Bunting was selected for the first batch of tests that took place Monday for the general university population. She said she is glad NMU is taking this extra step.

“This was kind of a good opportunity to make sure that we’re doing our part as staff members, faculty members, obviously students as well,” Bunting said. “I’m someone who has a 9-month-old son at home so I want to make sure I stay healthy for him, too.”

Same-day testing is still available at the Ada B. Vielmetti Health Center for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms.

There will be four to five more surveillance testing events this semester.

