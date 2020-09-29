Single-stream recycling set to roll out October 1 in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Commissioners received an update on single-stream recycling, it’s ready to roll out in the city October 1. Monday, Commissioners saw a presentation on the new recycling from the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority.

Commissioners were excited to see it begin later this week. Single-stream recycling means residents no longer have to separate out metals, plastics, carboard or paper. City staff say the goal is to encourage more recycling.

"It’s probably a lot more convenient for most people and that’s one of the goals and objectives of the program is hoping that convenience will actually increases the volume of recycling that people turn in,' said Scott Cambensy, Director of Public Works for Marquette.

The website Recycle906 is full of information regarding the new recycling format. Each municipality might have slightly different roll outs and rules regarding the single-stream.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.