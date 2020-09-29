Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing kayaker on Lake Michigamme found in good health

A 41-year-old woman from St. Louis, Missouri was missing from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
(WBKO)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE from the Michigan State Police: The missing kayaker returned to camp on her own at approximately 9:00 a.m. and is in good health. All units are clearing the incident.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing kayaker on Lake Michigamme.

According to the MSP, officers were called to a camp on Lake Michigamme around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Melanie McKelvey, a 41-year-old woman from St. Louis, Missouri, was reportedly last seen on Monday afternoon leaving a cabin on the southwestern shores of Lake Michigamme in a red kayak. She was wearing a black jacket and dark green boots and was last seen paddling northeast.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan DNR Conservation Officers searched the water by boat. Marquette County Search and Rescue searched the roads around Lake Michigamme. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrived in Marquette County but was unable to search due to inclement flying weather.

The search is ongoing for McKelvey and her red kayak. The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and Marquette County Sheriff’s Officers have been assisted by officers from the DNR, troopers from the Calumet Post, canine handlers from the MSP Calumet and Iron Mountain posts, Marquette County Search and Rescue, Michigamme Township Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

