Rep. Beau LaFave tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan State Representative has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) received his positive test result Tuesday, after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend.

“I am following the doctor’s orders and working from home through at least the middle of next week," LaFave said. “I’ll be back out working for the U.P. as soon I can ensure I am not a risk to others.”

LaFave said he is also working with staff at the Capitol to inform others who he may have been in contact with. The state representative said he traveled back to Iron Mountain from Lansing late Thursday night, and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Read Rep. LaFave’s full Facebook post below.

Here’s a quick update, because I want to be honest with everyone and explain why you have not seen me around town for a... Posted by Representative Beau Matthew LaFave on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

