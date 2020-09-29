Advertisement

Rep. Beau LaFave tests positive for COVID-19

State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) received his positive test result Tuesday, after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend.
State Representative Beau LaFave during a Michigan House of Representatives interview on Sept, 22, 2020, following his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on House Bill 5540. FILE PHOTO
State Representative Beau LaFave during a Michigan House of Representatives interview on Sept, 22, 2020, following his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on House Bill 5540. FILE PHOTO(Michigan House of Representatives)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan State Representative has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) received his positive test result Tuesday, after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend.

“I am following the doctor’s orders and working from home through at least the middle of next week," LaFave said. “I’ll be back out working for the U.P. as soon I can ensure I am not a risk to others.”

LaFave said he is also working with staff at the Capitol to inform others who he may have been in contact with. The state representative said he traveled back to Iron Mountain from Lansing late Thursday night, and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Read Rep. LaFave’s full Facebook post below.

Here’s a quick update, because I want to be honest with everyone and explain why you have not seen me around town for a...

Posted by Representative Beau Matthew LaFave on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Coronavirus

Delta County COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The highest age group affected in the U.P. is the 20 to 29 year old group. They make up 22 percent of all positive cases in the U.P.

News

Gov. Whitmer visits Houghton County as coronavirus cases rise, urges continued face mask wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor and TV6 News Team
Mask up, Upper Michigan! That was the main point of advice from Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan increases by more than 75 cases Tuesday, 1 death reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
One death was added in Menominee County on Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
There's no approved vaccine for COVID yet, but there is one for influenza.

Coronavirus

‘Twindemic’ fears as flu season approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
U.S. health experts are strongly urging people to get this year's flu vaccine to help prevent a 'twindemic' of coronavirus and the flu.

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.