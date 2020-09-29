Advertisement

No parking signs have been placed on M-553 in Marquette near the South Trailhead

Within the past week, no parking signs have been put up on the road near the South Trailhead after people began parking illegally on the road.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
Scott Cambensy, director of public works of the City of Marquette, says one of the trails was gated off after overnight camping, illegal dumping and other similar issues occurred, which resulted in many people parking on the side of M-553 rather than the parking lot, creating dangerous traffic situations.

“We had a lot of near miss situations that were occurring with cars parked on the inside of the curve. It’s very difficult for people to see as they’re pulling out and it’s very difficult for cars to see them in that short distance,” he said.

Cambensey says if you’re looking for a safe place to park, there’s parking lots provided near the trails.

