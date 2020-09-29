Advertisement

National Banned Books week: Over 600 materials challenged in 2019

National Banned Books week at Peter White Public Library in Marquette, MI.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Libraries around the country are celebrating National Banned Books week.

This nationally recognized week takes place every year during the last week of September celebrating the freedom to read.

Each year the American Library Association (ALA) collects the data of books that were challenged by political groups, religious groups, teachers, elected officials, etc. Over 600 books, films and newspapers have been challenged, which is a 14 percent increase from 2018.

When challenged, they are attempting to remove or ban materials out of schools and libraries based on content. Content can range from nudity, political viewpoint, profanity, racist content and witchcraft. In 2019, close to 80 percent of the materials were challenged because of their LGBTQIA+ themes.

Some of the top 10 books challenged this year are “George” by Alex Gino, “Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack and “Harry Potter series" by J.K. Rowling.

Peter White Library Teen Services coordinator, Amanda Pierce, said kids should have the freedom to choose what to read.

“I think it’s really important for kids to be able to read any book that they want because you never know what’s going on in a kid’s life,” Pierce said. “It gives them a way to look up something safely, in a safe zone and find information on different topics.”

National Banned Books week is September 27 - October 3, 2020.

To find more information on National Banned Books week visit the ALA website or follow the Peter White Public Library Instagram page: @peterwhitepubliclibrary.

