Milwaukee Brewers playoff preview

The Major League Baseball playoffs begin Wednesday, and in a year already unlike any other, we’ll have an even stranger postseason.

This is the largest playoff field we’ve seen, with 8 teams from each league making it. In the first round, the Wild Card round, teams will play a best of three series. From the Division Series to the World Series, games will be played on neutral sites, in a bubble.

There is one team in particular that is benefiting from the expanded format, the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time in franchise history, the Brewers have qualified for three straight postseason berths.

Though just barely getting in with a 29-31 record didn’t do the team any favors. They’ll be in Los Angeles taking on the Dodgers in the Wild Card Series.

To make matters more difficult, the Brewers be facing pitchers Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw in the first two games.

Milwaukee has struggled on offense all season, led by a disappointing performance from Christian Yelich. Yelich batted .205 with a .786 OPS, making for his worst season ever. The Brewers are also without Lorenzo Cain, who opted out just a week into the season.

Flashes from players like Daniel Vogelbach and Keston Hiura have helped keep Milwaukee competitive, and the usual September greatness of Brewers' legend Ryan Braun helped them get to this point; but it’s going to take a lot more on the offensive side to advance past a really great Dodgers squad.

The Brewers pitching has also been up and down, with Brandon Woodruff being the obvious stand out amongst the starters. Corbin Burnes has put together some solid appearances, but starts the playoffs on the injured list. If Milwaukee can stay competitive late into games, they should be able to lean on relievers Josh Hader and rookie of the year contender Devin Williams, who has been dominant. But that will require solid offensive performances throughout the series.

The Brewers have less than a 25% chance to advance according to FiveThirtyEight, but stranger things have happened, look at the Washington Nationals improbable World Series win last year. The best Milwaukee fans can hope for in this opening round is to steal one of the first two games, and force a game three where they can face a young untested pitcher like Tony Gonsolin or Julio Urias. Although in a crowded playoff field, things won’t get any easier, even if they do pull off a miracle.

The Brewers and Dodgers play game one Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on ESPN. Game two is Thursday, and if necessary, game three is Friday. The times and networks for both of those games is TBA at this time.

