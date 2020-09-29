Marquette volleyball sweeps Gladstone for crucial GNC win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette Redettes volleyball team got off to a slow start Monday night against the Gladstone Braves.

To begin the first set, it was the Megan Crow show. Block after block by the Braves star saw Gladstone up big early.

Marquette came roaring back thanks to Seiler Hruska though, she finished the night with 8 aces, and almost all of them came in the first set. After running away in the first set, 25-15, the Redettes didn’t look back, winning 25-15 in the second set, and 26-24 in the third for a three set sweep.

“It was a great night and it takes us one step closer in the GNC,” said coach Ann Crandell-Williams. “We were able to experiment with some new things and be successful. Gladstone’s middle put up a great block and we had to cover our hitters and adjust some things around her, and our players were able to do that well. Our setters had a great night and really made some good choices in the right moments. Seiler also mixed up her shots well and found some open spots. It was a solid team win and I’m proud of everyone.”

Marquette improves to 8-1 overall with a perfect 3-0 record in the Great Northern Conference.

