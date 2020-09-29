Advertisement

Marquette foundation and U.P. school district team up

Both helping raise breast cancer awareness as a part of the “Paint the Peninsula Pink” initiative.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is a month known for raising breast cancer awareness.

That is what Jim LaJoie and his team at Marquette’s Superior Health Foundation have been doing with Upper Peninsula school districts as a part of the “Paint the Peninsula Pink” initiative.

“We have been partnering with school districts all across the upper peninsula," LaJoie said, "and it’s really our goal to get into all 15 counties.”

For every October since 2014, the foundation has partnered with a different school district in a different county. This year’s partner is Manistique Area Schools in Schoolcraft County, marking this the fifth county “painted pink.”

Superintendent Howard Parmentier is excited to be a part of this special opportunity.

“It’s part of us as human beings," Parmentier said, "to be able to do things to help support those that have gone through this and those that have lost loved ones because of cancer.”

Some of the pink merchandise getting sold throughout the month include Halloween baskets, bracelets, and shirts, with most of the proceeds going to the foundation’s Upper Peninsula Breast Health Fund.

LaJoie says it is vital for the Manistique community to spread awareness.

“Really, when you get down to it, somebody knows someone who has been through breast cancer,” he explained, "whether it’s an aunt, a mother, or a next-door neighbor. It’s an opportunity to get the community involved and raise good money for this fund.”

In the end, LaJoie is proud of the responses from the schools and communities involved so far. He is already looking forward to what next year brings.

“We have gotten to the point where school districts are asking us, ‘Can we be your partner?’," he stated. "That’s great that we have evolved to that point. Again, our goal is to paint the entire U.P. pink, and we will be in a different county next year.”

This year’s pink event will be held at Manistique High School on October 22nd, when the girls' volleyball team hosts Gladstone. To become a day sponsor, buy pink merchandise, or make a donation, visit superiorhealthfoundation.org.

