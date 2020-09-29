Advertisement

Iron Mountain football announces new opponent, location for Friday night

Iron Mountain Public Schools' billboard
Iron Mountain Public Schools' billboard(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Iron Mountain Mountaineers football team has a new opponent for this Friday, October 2. This according to the High School’s Facebook page.

The Mountaineers were originally set to take on the Calumet Copper Kings, but that game was cancelled when Calumet and other Houghton County schools were forced to close due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and a need to catch up in testing and contact tracing.

The Mountaineers will now be travelling to Menominee to take on the Maroons in a non-conference matchup. This is the first time the two teams will play each other since 1977, a game the Maroons won 33-7. Before that, these squads were regular opponents, dating back to the 1950′s.

Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m. CST.

